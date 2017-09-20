Thomas Rhett at WSF TONIGHT & Takes Over Billboard 200!

Thomas Rhett takes the stage tonight at the Washington State Fair! We hope TR brings his family on stage like he’s been doing the past couple of nights. We’d love to get a first hand look at his adorable family!

Love when the fam comes out🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/qHr6yKdMUs — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 16, 2017

Thomas Rhett has a lot to celebrate lately. With the birth of Ada James and his oldest daugheter Willa Grace joining the family to now being the first country act of 2017 to take over the Billboard Top 200 album charts. Thomas Rhett did this with his latest album “Life Changes”.

Thomas Rhett earns first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart & country's first of 2017 https://t.co/O3kcjA2xYv — billboard (@billboard) September 18, 2017

His latest single “Unforgettable” from the album topper is already climbing the country charts.

Congrats to the best daddy ever!

Mornings with Ada pic.twitter.com/aYOE6nDhcO — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 13, 2017

We see you at the Washington State Fair tonight!