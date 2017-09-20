Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 20th

1.

At least 217 people were killed when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands. The Guardian reports that among those killed were 21 children and four adults at the Enrique Rebsámen elementary school, which collapsed during the earthquake and trapped people inside. Rescue workers have been rushed to the site of damaged or collapsed buildings, where people are believed to be trapped. About two million people in Mexico City are currently without electricity and phone service. (Read more from AP News)

Meanwhile…

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico this morning, breaking windows and ripping off roofs with winds reaching 155 miles per hour. “This is going to be an extremely violent phenomenon,” Governor Ricardo Rossello said of the Category 4 storm. “We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history.” Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands were spared the destruction recently caused by Hurricane Irma, while one person was killed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe by a fallen tree. President Trump has declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, tweeting that U.S. aid workers “will be there to help.” It’s not yet clear what impact the storm might have on Florida and other states. To the north, Hurricane Jose weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday night. Forecasters said dangerous surf and rip currents were likely to continue along the U.S. East Coast but said the storm was unlikely to make landfall. (Read more from AP News)

2.

After Amazon announced they were looking to build a second headquarters and hire as many as 50,000 people outside of Seattle, cities are doing just about anything to be considered. For instance, a group in Arizona offered the company a 21-foot cactus as a way to show its interest in housing Amazon’s second headquarters. In a tweet this morning, Amazon said “unfortunately we can’t accept gifts,” and donated it to a museum in Tucson. But that’s not going to stop anyone. In Dallas for instance, they made Jeff Bezos a George Strait-only Spotify playlist as a way to show off its Texas pride and entice the company to choose it (no word on whether or not Amazon turned that down). (Read more from Arizona Daily Star)

Thx @SunCorridorInc! Unfortunately we can’t accept gifts (even really cool ones) so we donated it to @DesertMuseum 🌵 https://t.co/ZJPQfs44cq pic.twitter.com/Fot06Kgs9P — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 19, 2017

3.

Taco Bell is planning to open more than 300 new locations with a very different layout. The plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They will NOT have a drive-thru – but they will serve alcohol. Zeroing in on big cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and New York, the new-and-improved stores will be designed to express the local vibes with artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards. But more importantly- booze! Locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka. (Read more from Food & Wine)

not your ordinary Taco Bell #tacobelllv A post shared by Nicki Borromeo (@nickiborromeo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

4.

A Canadian couple has recruited several corporate sponsors to help cover the cost of their dream wedding. Jason Mielke and his bride-to-be Rebecca Hansen, of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan sought out financial help from various companies to fund their November wedding after Mielke lost his job in January. “I still want to give you the dream wedding that you’ve always wanted,” he told Hansen. The couple spent about a year deliberating on the decision deciding to accept sponsors to pay for mentions during the ceremony and other benefits. They have listed about 10 sponsors on their website and Mielke said he’s open to offering space on his tuxedo for a company’s logo, but Hansen’s dress will remain sponsor-free.