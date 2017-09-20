Jason Aldean Has Written A Book

Jason Aldean has done a little acting and a whole lot of singing, but now he’s doing something he’s never done before … he’s written a book.

Jason’s new book is called ‘Family, Friends and Fans.’

According to the book’s description, Jason looks back at the things that brought him where he is today, and that continue to shape his future.

It is a musician’s diary that chronicles Aldean’s years playing shows in dive bars, going to school and playing baseball until he was discovered according to CMT.

Jason shares wisdom, warmth and a little humor along with memories & lessons learned from people he’s bonded with during his life and career.

Jason says he hopes “the tales and memories contained in this work will touch and enhance his readers’ lives, just as they did his.”

Fans can pick the book up for $20 HERE.