Garth Brooks World Tour Coming To The Tacoma Dome

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR

With

Trisha Yearwood

Saturday, November 4th 7:30 PM
Tacoma Dome

TICKETS ON SALE
Friday, September 29th @ 10:00AM PDT (8 ticket limit)

Listen to New Country @ 94.1 KMPS next week to WIN your tickets, $100 Cash, and a Hotel Room to this legendary show!

 

Buy at ONLY the following:

  1. ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
  2. Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 / 1-800-745-3000
  3. The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets September 29th.

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES:
$61.65 (+$3.08 tax, $4.00 facility fee, $6.25 service charge) = $74.98.

SPECIAL NOTE:
Please go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

 

