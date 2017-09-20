Carrie Underwood Sued Over ‘Something in the Water’

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood and her “Something In the Water” co-writers Brett James and Chris DeStefano are being sued in federal court for copyright infringement.

A pair of Canadian songwriters Ron McNeill and Georgia Lyons claim they pitched a song by the same title to Underwood’s longtime producer, Mark Bright, before the singer released her song, reports The Tennessean. They never heard back from Bright, Underwood or any of her representatives.

“The hook on the infringing work, as released on the album, is structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically to plaintiffs’ composition of the same title,” reads the lawsuit.

In addition to naming Underwood, Bright, DeStefano and James, their publishing company and Sony Music Nashville are also defendants in the suit.

A representative for Underwood released the following statement: “We are aware that a lawsuit was filed regarding the authorship of ‘Something in the Water.’ We want all of Carrie’s fans, and everyone, to know that ‘Something in the Water’ was written by Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Carrie Underwood.”

“This is a deeply personal song regarding Carrie’s faith and she is saddened that anyone would attempt to challenge that for financial gain,” the statement continued. “Neither Carrie nor any of her co-writers ever received or heard the plaintiffs’ song. We fully expect that Carrie, Brett and Chris will be vindicated in the courts.”

In 2015, “Something in the Water” won Underwood the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance.