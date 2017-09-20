Awww! Keith Urban Facetimes Daughters During Nicole Kidman’s Emmy Win

You can’t get a better cheerleader than Keith Urban!

The country singer was in attendance at the Emmys over the weekend with wife, Nicole Kidman, and made sure to FaceTime their daughters when the “Big Little Lies” star won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Nicole also addressed her daughters in her speech, saying “I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path – and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf, and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”

Soon after, Big Little Lies won the award for Outstanding Limited Series. As the entire cast posed for photos on the winners walk, Urban pulled out his iPhone to share the special moment with his girls on FaceTime.

According to a source & E! News, he was “showing them everything” and said, “She won!”

Urban also made sure to say “love you” to his daughters.

Keith might have been Nicole’s best accessory to the big event!

At one point during the ceremony, Kidman’s Harry Winston bracelet fell off, so Urban knelt down on the ground and worked “very hard on putting it back on,” an insider says. Later on, Kidman was seen fixing Urban’s shoe. HOW SWEET ARE THESE TWO!?!??! Love them!