Thomas Rhett with special guest Michael Ray Wednesday @ The Washington State Fair in Puyallup

Fremont Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday

Kirkland Oktoberfest is on Thursday – Saturday

Fishermen’s Fall Festival is Saturday

Seahawks Car Show – HAWKtoberfest – is Saturday

Festa Italiana – Italian Festival at The Seattle Center Saturday & Sunday

Jason Aldean with special guest Kane Brown Sunday @ The Washington State Fair in Puyallup