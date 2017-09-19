Maren Morris Shuts Down “Slut Shamers” on Twitter

This isn’t the first time Maren Morris has shut down Twitter trolls. Maren Morris stands up negative, outrageous, and judgmental comments on Twitter with her sharp witted tweets. That’s when Twitter goes… BOOM! You get em’ Maren!

Maren tells Taste of Country, “Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here,” Morris wrote recently on Twitter. “I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks.”

Maren is unfiltered when it comes to Twitter and the haters, and we love it!

Then Maren shot back and tweeted a pic with her fiance…