Dierks Bentley Starstruck After U2 Play ‘Drunk On A Plane’

Dierks Bentley got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday (Sept. 16) when he found out U2 broke into one of his songs during their concert.

During a tour stop in Louisiana, the group worked Bentley’s hit “Drunk on a Plane” into a mini-singalong mashup with their own song “Beautiful Day” according to Taste Of Country.

Dierks shared a video of the performance on Facebook writing: “Trying to process… #U2 breaking into drunk on a plane last night. Can’t make this up. #drunkonaplane #beautifulday”.

Bentley actually revealed in an interview with Radio.com that he sent some of his music Bono for feedback and the rock star apparently digs “Here on Earth” off Bentley’s 2014 album, Riser!

“I guess I have a tradition now of sending a song or two to Bono for every record and getting a response,” Bentley says.