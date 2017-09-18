Win Tickets To FGL + A Russell Dickerson VIP Package

Filed Under: 54994, contest, Florida Geogia Line, FREE, M&G, Russell Dickerson, Smooth Tour, Text To Win, VIP, win

New Country @ 94.1 KMPS wants to make you a VIP and send you BACKSTAGE to meet Russell Dickerson when he comes to the White River Amphitheatre with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, and Chris Lane on October 6th.

To enter send a text, to 54994, with the following keyword:

 

 YOURS

 

Must be 18+ to enter.

Maximum one (1) entries per hour, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online. 

 

Already going to the show and want to purchase a Russell Dickerson VIP Package? Get’em HERE.

 

