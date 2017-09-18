What Will Eddie Montgomery Do After Troy Gentry’s Death?

Eddie Montgomery performed his final act for Montgomery Gentry bandmate Troy Gentry when he served as one of his nine pallbearers at his funeral in Nashville last week.

Now, People asks if he’ll ever perform again after Gentry’s untimely death in a helicopter crash on September 8.

“So far, the 53-year-old has remained silent, making no public statements or posting on his Twitter and Facebook accounts…What will Eddie Montgomery do now?” the outlet writes.

At the funeral service last week, Montgomery hardly walked a few paces before people began approaching him to offer their condolences, one after another after another.

Keith Urban was also present, and went directly to speak with Montgomery. The two men clutched each other for several moments, both wiping tears from their eyes as they parted.

“There is still one more Montgomery Gentry album left to promote. Its release is expected in the coming months… In the meantime, no doubt Montgomery will continue to grieve.”