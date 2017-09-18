Thomas Rhett’s Family Joins Him Onstage and Celebrate Willa’s First Day of School (See The Pics!)

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are wasting no time getting their two young daughters acclimated to life in the spotlight.

On Friday, Lauren brought daughter Willa and her newborn younger sister Ada onstage during Rhett’s performance at the York Fair in York, Pennsylvania, where The Boot notes that 1-month-old Ada made her stage debut.

Love when the fam comes out🙌🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

“Love when the fam comes out,” Rhett captioned a video of the touching moment.

Willa had a very exciting weekend onstage with dad before getting excited for her first official day of school!

Lauren shared the adorable daddy-daughter photo before heading off to school.