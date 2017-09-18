Thomas Rhett’s Family Joins Him Onstage and Celebrate Willa’s First Day of School (See The Pics!)

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Ada James, Lauren Akins, School, Thomas Rhett, Willa

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are wasting no time getting their two young daughters acclimated to life in the spotlight.

On Friday, Lauren brought daughter Willa and her newborn younger sister Ada onstage during Rhett’s performance at the York Fair in York, Pennsylvania, where The Boot notes that 1-month-old Ada made her stage debut.

Love when the fam comes out🙌🏼

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

“Love when the fam comes out,” Rhett captioned a video of the touching moment.

Willa had a very exciting weekend onstage with dad before getting excited for her first official day of school!

Lauren shared the adorable daddy-daughter photo before heading off to school.

how we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school 💙💙💙

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live