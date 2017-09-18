Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 18th

1.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies and Veep were among the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday. Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale took home six honors, included the coveted Best Drama Series trophy. The show’s star Elisabeth Moss also won her first ever Emmy: Best Actress in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, HBO’s Big Little Lies won five awards. The drama won Best Limited Series and its stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard nabbed Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Atlanta‘s Donald In other notable news, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her sixth consecutive Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Nicole Kidman kissed Alexander Skarsgard right in front of her husband

2.

Oakland native and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in a celebratory mood during his first game back at home since coming out of retirement. Early in the fourth quarter, with his team up 35-13 on the New York Jets, Lynch started throwing down some animated, jubilant sideline dance moves to the Vell song “Oakland” featuring DJ Mustard. The hometown crowd went nuts, chanting “Beast Mode! Beast Mode!” as Lynch’s hot-dogging appeared on the stadium screen. Many Jets players, however, were not amused by the antics. “It irks my ever-living nerves,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins told ESPN. “When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. …I’m an old-school guy. I don’t like when things like that happen.” The Jets ended up losing the game 45-20. (See the video HERE)

The Raiders may have also trolled the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders were set up with a 1st and Goal at the Jets’ two-yard line in the first quarter. Perfect territory for Beast Mode to pound it in. Quarterback Derek Carr reportedly came up to the line of scrimmage and yelled out “Seattle! Seattle!” But instead of handing the ball to Lynch, he threw it for a touchdown to wide receiver Michael Crabtree. It was all too familiar to Seahawks fans after the team made “the call” NOT to hand Lynch the ball at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX. (Read more from KING 5)

Raiders had 1st-and-goal from the 2, with Marshawn Lynch, and Carr called "Seattle, Seattle." It was a TD pass to Crabtree. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 17, 2017

3.

Kevin Hart apologized to his family in an emotional Instagram video this weekend and appears to admit to cheating on his pregnant wife after someone allegedly tried to extort him with a graphic video with another woman. The woman on the tape has demanded money from the comedian, and law enforcement is now involved. Rather than pay, Hart took to social media to come clean about his “mistakes” and publicly refuse the extortion attempt. “At the end of the day, man, I just simply have got to do better,” Hart says. “But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.” (Read more from PEOPLE)

4.

Say GOODBYE to the sexy beard trend and HELLO to sexy BALD MEN! A new study revealed that bald men may actually be sexier to women. The research found that hairless men are leading the way in attractiveness, and appear more confident and dominant to the opposite sex. The study by the University of Pennsylvania asked male and female students to rate photos of men, judging each picture based on attractiveness, confidence and dominance — and bald men led across the board.