Nicole Kidman Plants One on Co-Star… in Front of Keith Urban!

Nicole Kidman was the belle of the ball last night at the Emmy’s! Whenever the camera cut away to the audience, there was Nicole in the front row sitting beside her husband Keith Urban in a gorgeous red Calvin Klein ball gown.

Nicole Kidman is supremely elegant in @CalvinKlein by Appointment at the 2017 #Emmys. More red carpet updates: https://t.co/3URPbkFbAj pic.twitter.com/e25Ovpmxg0 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 18, 2017

Nicole Kidman went onto to win the most competitive category at the Emmy’s for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Pretty Little Lies. Nicole used her time at the podium to shine a light on domestic violence.

Nicole Kidman got real about domestic violence in her #Emmys acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/X6zuNTa6tW — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 18, 2017

Before Nicole’s big win, her co-star Alexander Skarsgard won for Lead Actor in a Limited Series. As Alexander was walking up to accept his award, he stopped to hug … er get a kiss from his co-star Nicole Kidman.

This happened at the EMMYs with Nicole Kidman and her co-star from Big Little Lies. Is this OK? Can you kiss someone who isn’t your partner? pic.twitter.com/j2xrX4025k — Carrie and Tommy (@carrietommyshow) September 18, 2017

Which begs the question… can you kiss someone that isn’t your partner? People are really confused by this. But we try to make some sense of it…

Nicole and Keith are from Australia. Although we’ve never been there, we’ve always heard people there are very friendly. Maybe this a cultural thing that we are not privy to? Either way, Keith Urban didn’t seem to mind. And Nicole was the biggest winner of the night! Congrats!