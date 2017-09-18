Maren Morris’ Fiancé Is Her Biggest Fan [Watch!]

We totally see you rocking out Ryan!

At a recent show, a friend caught a video of Ryan Hurd absolutely getting into every single second of his soon-to-be-wife’s set – and it’s the cutest thing ever!

I think I located my biggest fan. This warmed my 💚. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Edya8A7uAb — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 17, 2017

Maren Morris shared the video writing “I think I located my biggest fan. This warmed my heart.”

Hurd was clearly loving every minute! He was dancing, singing, and jamming along with his red solo cup in hand as Maren performed “Rich”.

The cute couple got engaged in summer of 2017, and while they haven’t revealed the specific wedding date , they are thinking of a spring wedding before they both start touring according to Taste Of Country.