Kelsea Ballerini Hits Vegas for Bachelorette Party

Kelsea Ballerini and her bridesmaids took to Las Vegas to celebrate her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Morgan Evans.

Her bachelorette party was a well-documented weekend of fun, thanks to the singer’s Instagram account.

Ballerini and her bridesmaids posed in front of a pink limousine on the Las Vegas Strip, hung out at the pool in bride and bridesmaids bathing suits, and hit up Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have show.

Ballerini is set to tie the knot this December. Check out all the fun pictures below.

