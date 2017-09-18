David Dean LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Bringing you the magic of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, David Dean is broadcasting live both Monday and Tuesday and setting you up to win your vacation for four.

Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i, a world-class vacation that everyone will love (especially the new KA WA’A Lu’au). So much is included with your stay like a state-of-the-art Kid’s Club and access to some of the greatest pools & most beautiful sandy beaches in all of Hawai’i!

Listen all this week, from 6:15am-6:15pm, for the keywords you’ll need to send to 54994 to win YOUR trip to paradise!

Monday, David had the wonderful opportunity to talk with some amazing guests. Click below to hear the interviews.

So many great pools –

David learns about the spa –

David learns to make his own lei –

Uncle Aito with David –

A FEW PHOTO GALLERIES OF DAVID’s EXPERIENCES – SO YOU’LL KNOW WHAT YOU’LL WANT TO DO, WHEN YOU WIN YOUR TRIP!

20170918 105428 David Dean LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa20170917 183122 David Dean LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa20170917 142800 David Dean LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa20170916 173116 David Dean LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

