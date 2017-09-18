Walker Hayes Releases “Beautiful” Video

Walker Hayes is enjoying the rising success of “You Broke Up With Me,” and the singer has now released a new song for fans to take in.

“Beautiful” is a tune inspired by his own life and reconnecting with a former girlfriend, who he later married.

The super 8-style video features Hayes showing off his skateboarding and basketball skills (along with singing skills of course).

Shot in an alley behind Nashville’s legendary Music Row, Hayes both stars in and came up with the concept for the video according to Rolling Stone Country.

Hayes’ debut album, Boom, is due December 8.