“Save Our Seahawks” 20 Year Anniversary Celebrated at Century Link

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: paul allen, save our seahawks, Seahawks, Seattle
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Twenty years ago today the Seattle Seahawks were in danger of being lost forever to the city of Seattle. The franchise was up for sale to Anaheim, California. That’s when Seattle born and raised Paul Allen stepped up and offered to help.

Paul Allen told the state of Washington he would put up the money to help build a new stadium, but he wasn’t going to do it alone. He wanted the help in the form of public money. It went up for a vote in Referendum 48, and the residents of Washington approved.  The Seattle Seahawks were saved!

The King Dome was demolished, and from it’s ashes rose the loudest, most interactive stadium in the NFL with Century Link Field.

This story is inspiring, and it makes us all very proud to be a Seahawk fan and a member of the “12” family! Go Hawks!

