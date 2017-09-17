Kenny Chesney Helps Rescue Boys From Hurricane Irma

By Heidi May
Filed Under: Kenny Chesney donates private jet to reunite teenage brothers with their mother after Hurricane Irma
Kenny Chesney performs for the Spread The Love tour on July 23, 2016 at CenturyLink Field. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Kenny Chesney lost his home in St John to Hurricane Irma. He’s stepped up to help out in Hurricane Irma relief efforts, and even created a foundation for the cause.  Chesney tried to anonymously donate his jet for an airlift to reunite two teenage brothers with their mother after the hurricane, but CNN found out that the jet belongs to Chesney.

More from Heidi May
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live