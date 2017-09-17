Kenny Chesney lost his home in St John to Hurricane Irma. He’s stepped up to help out in Hurricane Irma relief efforts, and even created a foundation for the cause. Chesney tried to anonymously donate his jet for an airlift to reunite two teenage brothers with their mother after the hurricane, but CNN found out that the jet belongs to Chesney.
Kenny Chesney Helps Rescue Boys From Hurricane Irma
