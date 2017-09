Do you like Coca-Cola? Do you like coffee?

Well if you feel like you need to amplify your caffeine level with the best of both worlds, Coca-Cola Coffee Plus is perfect for you!

The new product actually has 50% more caffeine than regular coffee and 50% less calories.

As for the taste, apparently, it has a cola-like taste, but a coffee aftertaste according to Geek.com.

Sound like something you might try?

Well you might have to travel for a taste…it’s only available in Japan and doesn’t