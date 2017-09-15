What’s Happening This Weekend? Football, Hank Jr, Boats, Zombies and more!

By Heidi May
Filed Under: cougars, Hank Williams Jr., Huskies, Seahawks play the 49ers, Zombie Walk
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The Seahawks Home Opener is Sunday against the 49ers at Century Link

The Huskies play The Fresno State Bulldogs Saturday @ Husky Stadium – 6:30

The Cougars play The Oregon State Beavers Saturday @ 2:30 in Pullman

The Washington State Fair in Puyallup Continues…

Hank Williams Jr with Special Guest The Cadillac Three perform at the fair Saturday night.

Federal Way Blues Festival Saturday

Daredevil Stunts at Nitro Circus Live at Safeco Saturday

The Boats Afloat Show is on at Lake Union this weekend

4th Annual Snohomish Zombie Walk

 

 

More from Heidi May
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live