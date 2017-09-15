Watch Some Of The Best Moments From 11th Annual ACM Honors

The ACM Honors ceremony this year celebrated a new group of honorees and category winners including Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire and more!

Not only were the stars being honored, they were also performing!

Everyone from Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and more took the stage to perform during the 2017 ACM Honors show which took place in August, but fans were able to watch it tonight on CBS.

Check out some of the highlights from the night below!

You can also check out what some of the biggest names in country music had to say as they arrived on the red carpet!