Watch As Garth Brooks Accidentally Announces Seattle Shows!

Well Seattle, it’s official – GARTH IS COMING TO TOWN.

Though dates have not been made public, at a press conference today in Sioux Falls, Garth (who refers to himself as the “Blabber Mouth” in the video) was discussing the amazing energy of the tour as it’s winds down, and casually mentions that Seattle has been announced.

Realizing what he did, he quickly confirms with his team that this was still a secret and backtracks, informing press at the news conferance that Seattle will be announced soon…. only to have his wife Trisha Yearwood state that “he just did” and “He doesn’t know how many shows are left, because we don’t usually tell them what’s coming”, much to the amusement of everyone in attendance.

