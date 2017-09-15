Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 15th

1.

The reboot of ‘American Idol’ has potentially hit a serious production snag. The long-running singing competition reportedly may need to delay the taping of its highly-anticipated 2018 revival until producers secure more judges, according to a new report. That’s a potential problem for the one judge they have secured: Katy Perry. With just weeks to go until the scheduled auditions with the judges, producers aren’t any closer to finalizing the rest of the panel. If they’re forced to delay production, it would likely interfere with Katy‘s ongoing Witness Tour, which kicks off September 19th in Montreal, Canada. Idol producers are reportedly still trying to secure country star Luke Bryan as a second judge, but nothing has been finalized – and there are reportedly no known leads for a third judge. (Read more from Hollywood Life)

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have decided to split up after eight years of marriage. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement issued to Us Weekly Thursday. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” The 42-year-old singer and the 44-year-old Transformers actor began dating in September 2004 and exchanged vows in January 2009. They share 4-year-old son Axl.

Selena Gomez secretly underwent a kidney transplant over the summer due to her battle with lupus. She said in an Instagram post Thursday that her friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney after she required a transplant for her health. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote. “I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.” In an October 2015 interview with Billboard, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease. In August 2016, Gomez took a career break after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” due to her lupus diagnosis. (Read more from People)

Meanwhile…On Thursday, Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her performance at Brazil’s upcoming Rock and Rio festival over health concerns. Variety reports that the singer further explained, “I was taken to the hospital–it’s not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour; I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands [with] the very best doctors.” Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from Fibromyalgia, a battle that will be documented in her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

These brides have won wedding season!

An Iowa woman put a unique spin on her wedding party by replacing traditional flower bouquets with rescue puppies. Samantha Clark teamed up with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, which shared photos of Clark and her bridesmaids posing with the tiny puppies. Clark and her bridesmaids carried the puppies down the aisle to raise awareness that people should “adopt not shop” when looking for a new pet. Following the wedding, AHeinz57 received an influx of adoption applications. (Read more from Daily Mail)

Dog lover replaces bouquets with adorable puppies at her Iowa wedding https://t.co/Nw6M4rm8Lk — Kristi Lee (@Kristileenews) September 15, 2017

Another bride in Australia decided to ditch the typical floral bouquet for her wedding day and carry something a little more edible down the aisle. Paige Kirk of Sydney surprised her bridesmaids with a bouquet of decorated doughnuts and pastries on her wedding day. Paige added that despite the temptation the doughnuts went uneaten throughout the ceremony. “We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them,” she said. (Read more from TIME)

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they'll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:47am PDT