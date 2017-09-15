Restaurant Worker Complains About Jason Aldean’s Tip on Twitter, Gets Fired

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: burrito, Food, Jason Aldean, twitter
A restaurant worker in West Virginia is claiming they were fired after putting country star Jason Aldean on blast for leaving a small tip on a massive order.

TMZ reports that an employee was recently let go from Black Sheep Burrito & Brews because they complained about getting a crappy tip from Aldean on Twitter–which is a company violation.

The employee who handled the order felt Aldean (or his people) had left a terrible tip, and tweeted Aldean about being cheap!

While Aldean’s team didn’t alert management about the tweet, another employee did.

Aldean’s crew reportedly ordered 60 burritos and a quesadilla from the restaurant last week, which totaled approximately $500.

A rep for the singer has since confirmed the order “included an appropriate tip” and Aldean himself hadn’t had any contact with the restaurant or it’s employees.

