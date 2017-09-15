Montgomery Gentry Share New Song ‘Better Me’

By Scott T. Sterling

Montgomery Gentry has shared a new song, “Better Me.”

The song was used during the closing of this week’s (Sept. 14) public memorial to honor the memory of Troy Gentry, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week (Sept. 8).

“Better Me” was originally slated for a planned 2018 Montgomery Gentry album, there has yet to be an indication of how, when or if that music will be released.

Gentry handles lead vocals in the poignant song, which is sung from the perspective of a man examining ways to be a better man as he gets older.