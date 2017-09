CLICK PLAY FOR A MESSAGE

FROM KANE BROWN

September is “National Month for Renters”. National group, Make Room, will host several events throughout the month empowering the 11 million families, severely burdened by high rents.

Class of alum, Kane Brown, who was previously homeless, spoke alongside impacted families.

You can add your voice to continue the conversation of this growing rental housing crisis by going to MakeRoomUSA.org and learn how you can help.