Fans Throw Their Cell Phones At Luke Bryan During Concert

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: iphone, Luke Bryan

If you thought fans throwing their bras on-stage was the weirdest thing during a show, think again!

Luke Bryan was performing in Virginia Beach recently when suddenly he had to start dodging iPhones!

While between songs, Luke was reading messages on a fan’s phone out loud to the rest of the crowd, and apparently jealous fans in the audience wanted the country star to take over their phones as well so they began throwing them towards the stage according to Taste of Country.

NOT COOL!

Thankfully Luke wasn’t injured but he did joke with the crowd before starting his next song saying, “They are weapons, you a–holes.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live