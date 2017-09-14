Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 14th

1.

One student was killed and three others were wounded yesterday in a shooting at Freeman High School near Spokane. The suspect, who is also a student, has been taken into custody. The Spokane County Sheriff said the student killed tried to confront the shooter after his first gun jammed. Sacred Heart Medical Center confirmed three other students were injured, and are currently in “satisfactory” condition. There will be no school in the Freeman School district today and counseling services for students and staff will be available. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Police are on hand at a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Federal Way to direct traffic. The 6:30 a.m. opening of the location on Pacific Highway South and South 320th Street is expected to cause traffic backups today. The new restaurant also plans to pack 10,000 meals for local families in need as a part of its Feeding Children Everywhere program. This is the seventh Chick-fil-A in Washington state. Eager customers at the Federal Way location also camped out Wednesday. Every time Chick-fil-A opens a new restaurant, the first 100 customers receive free food for a year. (Read more from KIRO 7)

3.

Adam Levine is going to be a daddy again. Us Weekly reports that Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, in which she is seen standing in front of a mirror while rocking a colorful bikini and a growing baby bump. “Round 2…” she captioned the shot. The Maroon 5 frontman and Prinsloo, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their first child–daughter Dusty Rose–in September 2016. Prinsloo previously told Net-a-Porter back in July 2014 that she wants a “big family.” Levine also said that year, “I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible.”

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Also….Serena Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photos of her newborn daughter, who arrived on September 1, and to reveal the baby’s name. “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” Williams wrote alongside a pic of the newborn curled up on Serena’s chest as the 35-year-old tennis great lays down with her eyes closed. (The baby’s father is Williams’ fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.) Williams also revealed on Instagram Stories that Alexis’ birth did not go smoothly. “So we’re leaving the hospital after six days. It’s been a long time,” she says in a clip. “We had a lot of complications, but look who we got! We got a baby girl.”

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

4.

The Strong National Museum Of Play announced the finalists for this year’s National Toy Hall of Fame. The 12 toys selected for the chance to enter the hall of fame in 2017 include Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Risk, the paper airplane, Wiffle ball, Clue, Magic 8 Ball, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers and Uno. Ultimately only two or three of the dozen toys will be officially selected to join the hall of fame at a ceremony at The Strong on November 9th. Toys selected for the opportunity range from simple resources such as sand and the paper plane to long running collectibles such as My Little Pony dolls, Matchbox Cars, and PEZ dispensers. Toys began being inducted into the hall of fame in 1998. Some of the first inducted were Barbie, Marbles, Legos and Crayola Crayons. (Read more from AP News)