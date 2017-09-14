Kelsea Ballerini Makes Young Fan’s Dream Come True [Watch!]

Kelsea Ballerini had no problem sharing the spotlight with one of the most adorable special guests at a recent show!

Ballerini invited Make-a-Wish recipient Holin onstage to sing with her during a recent stop on Lady Antebellum’s 2017 You Look Good World Tour.

The duo sang along to Ballerini’s “Dibs” according to Taste Of Countryand Holin owned the stage with her fearless attitude & adorable outfit that came complete with a hat inscribed with the song’s title and tasseled cowboy boots.

This isn’t the first time Ballerini has worked with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

She also sang “Dibs” with a young fan named Mia at a show in 2016.

She also granted a wish for 17-year-old Mykal, who got to perform with Ballerini, at the Grand Ole Opry in 2015.

