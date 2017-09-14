Chase Bryant Popped the Question to His Best Friend & She Said YES!!!

There are so many babies and weddings in our country world, and we are so loving it!

Chase Bryant popped the question to his girlfriend Kourtney Kellar. You might recognize her, she starred in Chase’s music video for “Room To Breathe.”

Chase was best friends with Kourtney, and wanting to take things to the next level, invited her to be in the video Chase told People. It was the first time the pair had kissed, and it was also the moment Chase used as the inspiration of his proposal!!

With some help from People Magazine, Chase recreated their the scene from the video, aka the first kiss, before he got down on one knee!! And she said YES!!!

