Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chase Bryant is officially off the market, as the singer has revealed his engagement to girlfriend Kourtney Keller.

In order to make the moment extra special, Bryant got down on one knee and made the proposal on the very spot where he and Keller shared their first kiss. As if that wasn’t cinematic enough, the proposal happened during a rainstorm.

“If you told me at the moment we met that I would be lucky enough to marry Kourtney, I would have said you were crazy,” Bryant told People about the proposal, which was captured on video for posterity. “It was incredible that we were able to have this special moment in the same spot as our first kiss. We are so excited to see what our future together holds.”