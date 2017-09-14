11th Annual ACM Honors 9pm Tonight on KIRO 7

Filed Under: Alan Jackson, and George Strait, Brad Paisley, cassadee pope, Chris Janson, chris stapleton, Hillary Scott, Jason Aldean, jimmy webb, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Toby Keith
11th Annual ACM Honors The Academy of Country Music celebrates the accomplishments of special honorees and off-camera category winners of the “52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.”

Tune in tonight to ACM Honors at 9pm on CBS to see country’s biggest stars pay tribute to GlenCampbell, DollyParton Reba & more!

This two-hour musical special features country music’s biggest names on stage with can’t-miss collaborations in honor of the ACM Special Award honorees from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards™.

Tonight’s special Awards included Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, George Strait and more!

Tonight at 9pm on KIRO 7

