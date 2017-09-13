Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 13th

1.

Celebrities raised more than $14 million during Tuesday’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. The one-hour commercial-free special featured opening remarks from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, as well as a performance of “Lean On Me” by Stevie Wonder. Streamed live from phone banks in New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville, actors and singers spoke to callers to take donations that will benefit several organizations, including the Rebuild Texas Fund and Habitat for Humanity. (The death toll of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma stands at approximately 85 thus far in Florida and Texas, according to the New York Times.) Stars that appeared included Beyonce, Oprah, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, and Blake Shelton. In addition, Justin Bieber led a group in prayer. Billy Crystal closed the telethon by declaring, “This is what America is all about… a gathering of people from all across the country.” (Read more from People)

2.

Facebook has reportedly inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Bleacher Report for a new reality series about NFL star Marshawn Lynch. According to Reuters, the sports website confirmed this week that the web series will be called No Script and will consist of eight 10- to 15-minute episodes featuring various antics by the Oakland Raiders running back. The first episode shows Lynch taking racecar driving lessons until he ruins the tires of the car. “We think we have a big hit on our hands,” says Rory Brown, president of Bleacher Report. “People are going to spend more time on Facebook because of it.” No Script will start streaming this month.

3.

Apple held their annual press event on Tuesday in New York City, where they announced two new iPhones. The iPhone 8 comes with a durable, dust resistant all-glass body, with 12MP dual-lens rear cameras optimized for augmented reality, which superimposes information onto what is seen through the camera. It comes in silver, space grey and a new shade of gold. The iPhone X (iPhone 10), released to celebrate the iPhone’s 10th birthday, features all-glass design, a larger battery, no home button, a wireless charging and a surgical grade stainless steel band around the edges. It’s also water and dust resistant, facial recognition technology, and custom emoji called “animoji” that reflect the user’s expressions using 3D camera technology. Pre-orders for the iPhone 8, which will cost $699 begin on September 15th. The iPhone X can be pre-ordered on October 27th. It’s $999 for the 64GB version, and the $1,149. for the 256GB version.

4.

Olive Garden announced this week that it will bring back its Never Ending Pasta Pass from September 25 to November 19. According to Eater, the $100 cards entitle the holder to eight weeks of unlimited pasta bowls–plus the requisite soup or salad and breadsticks. There are no limits on how often pass holders can visit. This time around, Olive Garden is also offering 50 lucky customers–on a first come, first served basis–the chance to purchase the extra-special Pasta Passes for $200. Those passes come along with an eight-day trip to Italy for the purchaser and a guest. The 22,000 pasta passes and 50 pasta passports both go on sale at PastaPass.com on Thursday, September 14, at 2 p.m. ET.