Miranda Lambert’s Sweet Anniversary Post With Anderson East

Miranda Lambert has a way with words in her songs, and in her loving tributes to the man in her life, Anderson East!

To celebrate their 2-year anniversary, Lambert posted a sweet photo of her kissing East on the cheek with the lyrics to “Pushin’ Time.”

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime🎶 #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast 📷@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The duo began dating in September 2015, about three months after she and ex Blake Shelton announced they were separating.

This isn’t the first time Miranda has shared a sweet tribute for her boyfriend.

On Anderson’s 30th birthday in July, she posted “My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

Anderson is equally as adorable with the posts that include his lady love.

As for the future with these two lovebirds… we shall see!

“He’s crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well,” an insider told Us last month. “Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future.”