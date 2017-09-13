Marshawn Lynch Gets His Own Facebook Reality Show

Seattle Seahawks fans owe a Super Bowl win to Marshawn Lynch, and even though it broke our hearts when Beastmode decided to retire then emerge in his hometown of Oakland to play for the Raiders, we still love him. We also can’t get enough of Marshawn’s bizarre antics.

Facebook agrees! They are reportedly paying Time Warner Inc’s Bleacher Report millions of dollars for a show starring the Beastmode.

From Reuters:

“We think we have a big hit on our hands,” Brown told Reuters. “People are going to spend more time on Facebook because of it.”

“No Script” will begin streaming later this month. The series consists of eight 10- to 15-minute episodes featuring Lynch outside of the NFL environment. If they’re anything like the star running back’s Super Bowl LI promo video with Skittles, it’s going to be a surefire success among all of his fans.

Who could forget Beastmode’s epic antics during this Scotland episode?

We will definitely be watching!