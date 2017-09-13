Luke Bryan Grants Wish of Fan With ALS

Luke Bryan recently checked off a bucket list item for a fan battling ALS (aka Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Taste of Country reports that Bryan was performing at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia over the weekend when he saw a woman in a wheelchair holding a sign that read, “I have ALS, on my bucket list is to drink a beer with you.”

Bryan granted the wish by asking a stage hand for two beers, opening them, and handing one down to the woman, named Candace North.

Her daughter caught the sweet moment on camera for her mom to remember as she continues to check items off her bucket list.

“My gratitude toward him cannot be put into words,” Candace later told One Country.

“But I would like to get out there that not only do I thank him and his whole crew–everybody behind stage that made this possible–I also like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Bryan for raising such a kind-hearted, humble, amazing man.”