Thomas Rhett’s Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary

By Annie Reuter

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, spent Monday (September 11) in New York and the couple brought their daughter Willa Gray along for the visit. The day marked the sixteenth anniversary of the attack on our country and the family spent some time meeting New York City firefighters.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Thomas Rhett’s ‘Life Changes’

Lauren shared some photos of an adorable Willa Gray sporting a firefighter helmet while posing in front of a fire truck.

“So grateful & honored to get to know some of the FDNY today,” Lauren writes on Instagram. “And on September 11th of all days. Remembering all of those who lost their lives 16 years ago today . . . God bless the first responders of New York City & our country. Thank you Ladder 25 for having us & showing our girl around. She loved it.”