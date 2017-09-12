Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 12th

1.

Ten deaths have been confirmed in the U.S. as Hurricane Irma weakened into a tropical storm and finally left Florida on Monday after running up the entire 400-mile length of the state. ABC News reports that six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, as well as three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. Additionally, at least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean. An estimated 13 million people–two-thirds of Florida’s population–are still without power. And officials have warned it could take weeks for electricity to be restored to everyone. Meanwhile, an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships have been sent to the hurricane-battered Florida keys to help with search-and-rescue efforts. Hurricane Irma shut down Disney World for on the the 5 time in the park’s history, but the resort is on track to reopen its gates today.

2.

An hourlong telethon airing tonight by all the major networks to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey has lined up over 100 celebrities. ET reports that Beyoncé, George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and more will participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET across multiple U.S. networks. The event will take place in several locales, including Times Square in New York, Universal Studios in Hollywood and The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. George Strait will also perform from San Antonio, Texas. Other celebs who will participate include Jamie Foxx, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Sandler, and Michael Strahan.

Networks airing the telethon include ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. Proceeds from the telethon are to be divided among United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

3.

Apple is holding an event today starting at 10 a.m. to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. As for what to expect, they could reveal a series of new iPhones that will include, for the first time, a premium model with a $999 starting price, which some are calling the iPhone X. There will be cheaper models as well. The high-end iPhone is also set to introduce a new method for unlocking the device known using infrared face recognition. It will also include the ability to charge with magnetic induction, similar to the Apple Watch. (Read more from New York Times)

4.

Kmart has announced that it plans to rename its “plus-size” fashions “Fabulously Sized.” In an effort to promote body positivity, the retail giant will eliminate the plus-size department in all of its stores, as well as its labels on women’s apparel, swimwear and underwear. Kmart has also vowed to offer a larger selection of sizes in its stores. “When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different,” Kmart’s chief marketing officer Kelly Cook tells Women’s Wear Daily. “They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.’ We’re proud to provide this apparel, and we’re also proud about our price points.” (Read more from E! News)