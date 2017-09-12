Old Dominion Lead Singer Breaks Down During Troy Gentry Tribute

At an Old Dominion show last night, the lead singer Matt Ramsey gets choked up while paying tribute to Troy Gentry.

From Taste of Country:

Gentry died on Friday in a helicopter crash before a scheduled Montgomery Gentry gig in New Jersey, and tributes to his life and music poured in from many country artists, who remembered him as a friend to everyone he met.

Old Dominion performed Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town” during their live set Friday night, and in the clip above, Ramsey briefly struggles to maintain control of his voice when the crowd spontaneously starts singing along with him on the small town anthem. “My Town” reached No. 5 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart when Montgomery Gentry released it as the lead single from their 2002 album of the same name.