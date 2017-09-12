Jason Aldean Pays Tribute To Troy Gentry

Jason Aldean is among those in the country music community who is still reeling from the heavy loss of Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry, who died on Friday (9/8) in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey.

On Saturday (9/9), Aldean paid tribute to his friend Troy by performing a rendition of the duo’s hit “Lonely and Gone” during his concert in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Before launching into tune, Jason also acknowledged the relationship he had with Gentry and Eddie Montgomery early on in his career.

Aldean told the crowd, “Those guys were always really cool to me coming up when I was a new artist, they kinda took me under their wing and were really cool to me and I hated to hear that.”

Dan+Shay and Old Dominion have also paid tribute to their late friend.

Fans of the late Troy Gentry have been invited to celebrate his life this week.

The Boot reports that the public can watch Gentry’s celebration of life service at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House via a livestream available on the Opry’s official website on September 14, starting at 11 a.m. CT.

Gentry’s family is also asking that those who wish to express their condolences to make donations to the TJ Martell Foundation or support the Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts.