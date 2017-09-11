Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 11th

1.

Two law enforcement officials died after their vehicles crashed head-on in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday morning as Hurricane Irma bore down on the state. Meanwhile, ABC News confirmed a five overall fatalities n Florida as of early Monday morning. There are currently 4.1 million people without power in Florida as it faces destruction as a result of Irma. At least 27 people have already been killed by the storm in the Caribbean. Hurricane #Irma is now a Category 1 with 85 mph winds.

2.

Kristen Bell, who is currently stuck in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams the state, decided to make the best of the situation by performing songs from Frozen for families taking shelter at an Orlando middle school over the weekend. Entertainment Tonight reports that Bell visited the families after reaching out to Orlando’s mayor to see how she could contribute to those threatened by the hurricane. Back at her hotel, Bell also sat with senior citizen evacuees. Fellow ‘Frozen’ star Josh Gad shared on Instagram that the actress had helped his parents and family find shelter after they were stranded in Florida. Bell also helped her pal Jennifer Carpenter’s grandma and aunt find shelter.

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

There are thousands of senior home evacuees in our hotel so…heres me dining with all my new friends! #Irma2017 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/JoEmAAT4cv — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

Dear @daxshepard1, this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/YkT0MCDL7J — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGxQSJ1raj — Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) September 9, 2017

3.

Lady Gaga has revealed that she plans on taking a hiatus from music after her tour wraps up in December. “When this tour is over I will take a little downtime from myself, and then I’ll get back to doing what I love,” she told reporters at a press conference in Toronto on Friday according to AP News. “I’m never not making music. I’m never not creating. I just am excited to spend some time reflecting on that past ten years and getting excited about what I want to create next.” Gaga also said she plans to “slow down for a moment for some healing” from the chronic pain she’s been battling over the past few years.

4.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned Miss America 2018 on Sunday night, beating out 50 other competitors in five categories: lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, interview and onstage questions. During the talent portion of the competition, 23-year-old Mund performed a jazz dance to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel.” She also credited her mother–a three-time cancer survivor–as her biggest role model. A graduate of Brown University, Mund has been accepted to law school at the University of Notre Dame. She is guaranteed a six-figure salary and paid expenses during her year-long reign as Miss America, as well as a $50,000 scholarship and an appearance agreement with Dick Clark Productions. Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel was named second runner-up and Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis finished in second place. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)