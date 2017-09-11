Keith Urban Hints He Won’t Be Back for ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Keith Urban seems to have confirmed he won’t be returning to ABC’s reboot of American Idol.

“I think it’s going to be all new people except for Ryan,” the country star tells Us Weekly.

Urban starred on FOX’s version of the singing competition for four years until it ended in 2016.

It was previously reported that Katy Perry has signed on to be a judge for the the reboot.

While Idol alums Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson were also reportedly in talks to join the show, they signed up to be coaches on The Voice instead.