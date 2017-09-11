Keith Urban Hints He Won’t Be Back for ‘American Idol’ Reboot

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: American Idol, jennifer hudson, Keith Urban, kelly clarkson, Luke Bryan
(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Keith Urban seems to have confirmed he won’t be returning to ABC’s reboot of American Idol.

“I think it’s going to be all new people except for Ryan,” the country star tells Us Weekly. 

Urban starred on FOX’s version of the singing competition for four years until it ended in 2016.

It was previously reported that Katy Perry has signed on to be a judge for the the reboot.

While Idol alums Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson were also reportedly in talks to join the show, they signed up to be coaches on The Voice instead.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live