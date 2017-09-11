Florida Georgia Line Appear On Another Surprise Pop Collaboration

Is there anything Florida Georgia Line CAN’T do?

The answer is NOPE!

These guys have taken crossing genre lines to an entirely new level, and they continue to make each and every song sound incredible!

This weekend, fans were surprised & excited to catch the country guys featured in a new collaboration with pop star/actress (Pitch Perfect 2& 3) Hailee Steinfeld called “Let Me Go.”

FGL helped tease the song last week when they wrote on Instagram, “Never know when we’re gonna drop new music. Out on Friday. Excited for this one!”

Never know when we're gonna drop new music. Out on Friday. Excited for this one! #LetMeGo @haileesteinfeld @alesso @thisiswatt A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

“’Let Me Go’ perfectly blends the diverse genre performances from these superstar talents. Each lending their own style in this end of summer pop anthem that you won’t be able to get out of your head,” Steinfeld and her team say about the song in a press release according to Taste of Country.

This is just one of FGL’s many collaborations with everyone from Backstreet Boys, the Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha to country stars like Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw.

Tyler and Brian also recently joined forces with Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Derulo to record a new version of “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which will debut tonight (Sept. 11).

So basically these guys have their collab game down PERFECTLY and we can’t wait to see what surprise song they drop next!