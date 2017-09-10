Kenny Chesney’s Island Home Destroyed By Hurricane Irma

The world is anxiously watching as Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic, prepares to hit Florida after leaving a devastating path of destruction in the Caribbean.

Kenny Chesney is vowing to do everything he can to help Irma victims after his home on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John was destroyed according to People.

Chesney was not in the area at the time of the storm, but described the devastation to HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, calling it “biblical in nature.”

“It’s just simply gone,” Chesney said of his St. John property.

“That place and the people mean so much more to me than my house.”

Chesney has started a new relief foundation called Love for Love City.

“I’m gonna do everything that I possibly can to try to relieve some stress from people that I’ve really grown to love over the years, who have meant so much to my life. This place, these islands, have meant so much to me,” Chesney explained.

“They’ve shaped me as a human being. It’s given me creativity. It’s given me a different way to look at the world, a different window to see the world through. And when you look through that window right now, as you can tell, it’s just devastation. It’s really odd to see such a beautiful place look like a war zone.”