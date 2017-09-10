@941KMPS Instagram has YOUR backstage passes for Florida Georgia Line!

YOU need to be backstage at Florida Georgia Line’s show and starting Thursday New Country @ 94.1 is going to do just that… by getting you tickets and qualifying you for meet & greet passes, with our FGL Backstage Instagram Story contest!
Here’s how you enter:
1. Visit @941KMPS on Instagram on your mobile device starting Thursday September 14th @ 9:00am
2. Either follow @941KMPS (so you always get our stories!) or click the KMPS avatar to view our current Instagram Story.
3. Take a screenshot of the special FGL Backstage Story that we will post daily & then post the screenshot to your Instagram account, along with the hashtag #941FGLEntry and tagging @941KMPS
It’s that easy… and you only have to be 16 to enter! Qualifying winners will be selected on Thursday, September 21st and will receive a direct message from the station @ 11am with instructions on claiming their prize – a pair of tickets to the FGL concert at the White River Amphitheatre on Oct. 6th AND be in the running for the Backstage pass to meet Brian & Tyler before the show!