@941KMPS Instagram has YOUR backstage passes for Florida Georgia Line!

YOU need to be backstage at Florida Georgia Line’s show and starting Thursday New Country @ 94.1 is going to do just that… by getting you tickets and qualifying you for meet & greet passes, with our FGL Backstage Instagram Story contest!

Here’s how you enter:

1. Visit @941KMPS on Instagram on your mobile device starting Thursday September 14th @ 9:00am

2. Either follow @941KMPS (so you always get our stories!) or click the KMPS avatar to view our current Instagram Story.

3. Take a screenshot of the special FGL Backstage Story that we will post daily & then post the screenshot to your Instagram account, along with the hashtag #941FGLEntry and tagging @941KMPS

It’s that easy… and you only have to be 16 to enter! Qualifying winners will be selected on Thursday, September 21st and will receive a direct message from the station @ 11am with instructions on claiming their prize – a pair of tickets to the FGL concert at the White River Amphitheatre on Oct. 6th AND be in the running for the Backstage pass to meet Brian & Tyler before the show!

To submit a valid entry you must be 16+, have a valid Instagram account set to public , and post your entry that includes a screenshot photo of the official @941KMPS FGL Backstage instagram story, the hashtag #941FGLEntry, and tag @94.1KMPS instagram account. Only one entry per person. Valid entries will remain eligible for the duration of the contest.

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.