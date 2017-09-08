Win Front Row Tickets Or Backstage Passes For Thomas Rhett!

(Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

Make sure your dial is set to New Country @ 94.1 all this week, so we can put you in the FIRST 5 ROWS or BACKSTAGE  for Thomas Rhett & Michael Ray at the Washington State Fair on Sept. 20th.

Listen for the #FreeAt15After keywords, that start at 6:15am on Monday w/ Seth & Kat for 5th row tickets, and send ’em to 54994 to be in to win. Remember, everyday is a new contest… so make sure you texting daily so you don’t miss out on the BACKSTAGE passes on Wednesday & Thursday or the FRONT ROW tickets on Friday!

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

