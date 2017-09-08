WATCH: Maren Morris ROCKS The National Anthem Before NFL Opener

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Football, Kansas City Chiefs, Maren Morris, National Anthem, New England Patriot's, NFL

Maren Morris hit the football field this week to perform the national anthem before the New England Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Click HERE to see the video!

The Grammy winning singer wore a jacket featuring a vintage Patriots logo while performing in Gillette Stadium alongside the USS Constitution Honor Guard, which presented the nations colors.

After her performance, Maren took to Twitter to share her excitement and fans also share their love for her performance!

(The Kansas City Chiefs went on to stunned the Super Bowl champion Patriots , scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to prevail 42-27 in the NFL season opener)

