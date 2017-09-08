WATCH: Maren Morris ROCKS The National Anthem Before NFL Opener

Maren Morris hit the football field this week to perform the national anthem before the New England Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Click HERE to see the video!

Rain or shine, I'm singing the national anthem tomorrow night at the Patriots vs. Chiefs game in Boston! #BannerWeek 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EVngIkKKos — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 7, 2017

The Grammy winning singer wore a jacket featuring a vintage Patriots logo while performing in Gillette Stadium alongside the USS Constitution Honor Guard, which presented the nations colors.

After her performance, Maren took to Twitter to share her excitement and fans also share their love for her performance!

(The Kansas City Chiefs went on to stunned the Super Bowl champion Patriots , scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to prevail 42-27 in the NFL season opener)

Just sing. Thank you to the @Patriots for inviting me to do the craziest thing I've ever done. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WfeiuDwIOW — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2017

Ooooh maren morris you slaaaaaayed that national anthem 👏🏼 — Erica (@sim_shady_) September 8, 2017

Awesome National Anthem — Maren Morris and the NE stadium fans belting it out!! Chills! Proud American! — Bridget Hardee (@BridgyKnowsBest) September 8, 2017

Beautiful national anthem by Maren Morris. — Mike Lowe (@MikeLowePPH) September 8, 2017

Maren Morris singing the National Anthem like pic.twitter.com/7y84T2hEmn — Kindsey Bernhard (@kindseybernhard) September 8, 2017

Maren Morris just crushed the national anthem, & if you noticed her monitor screwed up. Good job lady! — Nick Gregath (@Husker_Nick) September 8, 2017