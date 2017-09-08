Thomas Rhett Takes “Internet Pop Quiz” On ‘The Tonight Show’

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Funny, Internet, Jimmy Fallon, Quiz, taco bell, The Tonight Show, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is giving fans a deeper look into his life by answer a few internet questions, and his answers make us love him even more!

In an Internet Pop Quiz interview for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Thomas reveals some pretty quirky facts about himself, like the show he and his wife binge-watch, the unexpected celeb he has saved in his phone, and the largest food order he’s made online.

SPOILER – $300 on one order at a Taco Bell!

Thomas also performed his new song “Unforgettable” on the show!

You can get his new album, “Life Changes,” which is out NOW!

